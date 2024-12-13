Ex-special ops officer opens fire in Bursa courtroom, killing two defendants

A shooting during a court hearing in Bursa, northwestern Turkey, resulted in the deaths of a father and son who were on trial and left two gendarmes injured.

The incident occurred at the Bursa Courthouse during the second hearing of a case involving a shooting at a local entertainment venue in September last year, which left three people injured. Among the defendants were Mertcan Akça and his father Köksal Akça, both of whom were in pre-trial detention.

As defense attorneys were delivering their statements, gunfire erupted in the courtroom, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting. The shots reportedly came from the side of the victims, including 21-year-old Tolga E., who was left paralyzed in the initial altercation and now uses a wheelchair.

Tolga E.’s father, identified as K.E., a retired special operation police officer, allegedly carried out the attack, which resulted in the deaths of Mertcan Akça and Köksal Akça. Authorities are investigating whether the weapon was smuggled into the courtroom using his son's wheelchair.

Two gendarmes were also wounded in the incident and were transported to a hospital by emergency medical teams.

Before opening fire, K.E. reportedly told relatives nearby, “Take care of my son.” He was later apprehended by police.

In response to the attack, security measures were heightened, and entry and exit from the courthouse were temporarily suspended.

Ten detained, broadcast ban imposed

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that 10 individuals had been detained in connection with the attack, including those suspected of aiding the shooter or displaying negligence during the incident.

In a statement shared on social media, Tunç confirmed the launch of a comprehensive investigation by the Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

"As part of the investigation, the primary suspect, K.E., who caused the deaths of two individuals and injured two gendarmerie officers using a firearm, has been apprehended along with his weapon," Tunç stated. "Ten others, including those suspected of aiding the attacker or failing in their duties, have also been detained. The investigation is ongoing with the utmost diligence."

Following the incident, the Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office requested a broadcast ban concerning the case. The Bursa 6th Penal Judgeship of Peace approved the request, restricting media coverage of the events in court. (VK)