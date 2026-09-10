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DP: Date Published: 10.09.2026 17:52 10 September 2026 17:52
 ~  MO: Modified On: 10.09.2026 18:06 10 September 2026 18:06
Read Read:  2 minute

Ex-police officer given aggravated life sentence in Ayşe Tokyaz femicide case

Tokyaz's body was found by a roadside last year. Five other defendants received sentences for offenses related to evidence spoliation.

Evrim Kepenek

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Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Ex-police officer given aggravated life sentence in Ayşe Tokyaz femicide case
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A court has sentenced former police officer Cemil K. to aggravated life imprisonment for the killing of 22-year-old university student Ayşe Tokyaz last year.

The court convicted Cemil K. of intentionally killing a woman with monstrous intent and torture. It also sentenced him to three years in prison for blackmail and seven years for unlawfully depriving a person of their liberty through force and threats.

Cemil K. was also sentenced to two years in prison and fined 5,000 liras for unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data. In a separate case, he received seven years for unlawfully depriving a person of their liberty through force and threats.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
13 December 2024

Five other defendants, Oğuz K., Necmettin E., Erhan G., Barış Can A. and Yusuf Ziya S., were each sentenced to five years for destroying, concealing or altering evidence.

İlker Umut U. received seven years and six months for assisting an offender, while Necdet Ç. was sentenced to four years and 15 months for unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data.

Cemal A. and Mustafa Enes A. were acquitted of aiding intentional killing. The court ordered the release of Cemal A., who had been held in pretrial detention. Umut U. was also acquitted of abuse of office.

The court declined to apply discretionary sentence reductions under Article 62 of the Turkish Penal Code, citing the convicted defendants' conduct during the trial and their lack of remorse.

What happened?

Tokyaz's body was found in a suitcase by a roadside in İstanbul's Mithatpaşa neighborhood on Jul 13, 2025. Investigators determined that she had last gone to Cemil K.'s home in the Atakent neighborhood of Küçükçekmece, where she was killed and placed in the suitcase before her body was left by a roadside in Eyüpsultan.

Cemil K. had previously been dismissed from the police force over offenses including resisting an officer, threats, insults and intentional injury. The indictment said he had eight previous judicial records, including one suspicious death and three cases involving intentional injury and threats. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
femicide Ayşe Tokyaz
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
Editor of bianet Women’s News (2018). Editor of bianet Women’s and LGBTI+ News from October 2018 to February 2025. She conducts workshops on gender-focused journalism...

Editor of bianet Women’s News (2018). Editor of bianet Women’s and LGBTI+ News from October 2018 to February 2025. She conducts workshops on gender-focused journalism and reporting on gender-based violence. She is among the founders of the Women and LGBTI+ Commission of the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS). She is a board member of the TGS Istanbul Branch for the 2023–2027 term. She received the Musa Anter Journalism Award in 2011 and the Turkish Psychiatric Association’s Best News Award in 2024. She worked as a reporter for Cumhuriyet, BirGün, İMC TV, DİHA, Jinha, and Jin News, and also worked for local newspapers in Rize. Her news reports and articles have been published in Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo, and trade magazines. She is one of the founding writers of GOR, a Hemşin culture magazine. She contributed writings to the books Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, and Medya ve Yalanlar. She was a bianet intern in 2000. She graduated from the Department of International Relations at Istanbul Bilgi University.

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