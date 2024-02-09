EU, Turkey sign agreement for €400 million aid package for earthquake reconstruction

Brussels witnessed the signing ceremony of the bilateral authorization agreement for the €400 million grant package pledged by the European Union (EU) due to the earthquakes on February 6, 2023. The event took place at the EU Commission building with the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and EU President Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay and Elisa Ferreira, the EU Commission Member responsible for Cohesion and Reforms.

Turkey's Permanent Representative to the EU Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı and officials from the EU Commission were also present during the signing ceremony.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Bozay, speaking after the ceremony, stated, "We have signed the agreement that will mobilize €400 million from the EU Solidarity Fund, representing the largest part of the EU's commitment."

Reflecting on Turkey being profoundly shaken by two devastating earthquakes in February 2023, Bozay expressed gratitude for the support provided by the EU and its member states as among the first to extend a helping hand. He acknowledged the deep impact of the solidarity of European friends in aiding the recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected regions.

Deputy Minister Bozay praised the leading role of the EU in organizing the International Donors' Conference held in Brussels on March 20, 2023. He stated, "Today, we are here to announce a significant step towards fulfilling the EU's €1 billion commitment made at the conference."

Bozay highlighted that the necessary preparatory work has been carried out regarding the details of the support to be provided.

Expressing hope for the realization of the commitments made by all countries during the conference in the coming days, Bozay emphasized that, considering the magnitude of the destruction, the released amount through this agreement would cover only a small portion of the comprehensive reconstruction efforts.

Bozay elaborated on the allocated funds, stating, "The funds are intended for various purposes, including the construction of schools and hospitals in earthquake-affected areas, as well as the restoration of structures within the scope of cultural heritage."

"EU is in solidarity with Turkey"

Inviting EU Commission Member Ferreira to visit Turkey to witness the ongoing efforts firsthand, Bozay underscored their priority of implementing concrete projects to improve conditions in the region.

EU Commission Member Elisa Ferreira expressed the EU's solidarity with Turkey, stating that the agreement is a milestone in terms of the EU's commitment to providing assistance. She emphasized that the €400 million from the EU Solidarity Fund is the largest amount ever given to a candidate country, highlighting that Turkey is receiving support from this fund for the first time. (AEK/VK)