EU signals enhancement of relations with Turkey

The European Union (EU) has indicated a positive shift towards strengthening its political, economic, and trade relations with Turkey. This development was highlighted at the summit in Brussels, where European Council President Charles Michel addressed the media after the first day's sessions. Michel expressed a unanimous agreement among EU leaders to foster a positive and stable relationship with Turkey.

The discussions at the summit centered on strategic engagement with Turkey, with Michel stating, "We aim to establish positive relations with Turkey. We want to develop stable relations and work with a gradual, proportionate, and reversible approach."

While this decision does not imply the resumption of Turkey's frozen EU membership negotiations, it marks a significant step in bilateral relations. The summit's concluding statement emphasized the EU's strategic interest in creating a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and developing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey.

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, along with the European Commission, had previously presented a joint report in November 2023, outlining recommendations for advancing relations. The report called for progress on these recommendations in a "gradual, proportionate, and reversible" manner, subject to further guidance from the EU Council when necessary.

The report also noted the importance of Turkey's constructive participation in advancing various areas of cooperation identified in the report. Additionally, the statement highlighted the significance of the resumption and progress of Cyprus negotiations, which could further enhance EU-Turkey cooperation.

The joint report by Borrell and the European Commission included proposals such as reactivating the suspended EU-Turkey High-Level Dialogues on Economy, Energy, and Transportation, provided Turkey continues to abstain from all illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and respects sovereignty rights. It also suggested restarting ministerial-level meetings of the Association Council and High-Level Political Dialogue, as well as increasing the number of sectoral High-Level Dialogues on climate, health, migration, security, agriculture, and research and innovation. (HA/VK)