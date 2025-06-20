Erdoğan warns German chancellor of migration wave, nuclear risks as Israel attacks Iran

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of potential fallout from conflict between Israel and Iran, including risks of mass migration and nuclear contamination.

During a phone call today, Erdoğan emphasized that resolving Iran’s nuclear disputes must be pursued through diplomacy, according to a statement from the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications. “The path to resolving nuclear disagreements with Iran lies at the negotiating table,” Erdoğan told the chancellor.

The president also voiced concern over the broader impact of the conflict, which began after Israel launched strikes on Iran. “This spiral of violence, triggered by Israeli attacks, poses a maximum-level threat to regional security,” Erdoğan said according to the statement.

He further warned that the conflict’s consequences could extend beyond the Middle East, potentially leading to new migration flows and risks of nuclear leaks affecting both the region and Europe.

Erdoğan added that Turkey is actively working to de-escalate the conflict through diplomatic efforts.

The recent Israel-Iran conflict began on Jun 13 when Israel launched large-scale strikes targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. Iranian military leaders, including the chief of general staff and the commander of the revolutionary guards, were killed, along with several nuclear scientists.

Civilian casualties in Israeli attacks reached hundreds according to Iranian media.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israel, which left dozens dead across the country.

Turkey and several other countries have issued public condemnations of Israel’s actions whereas Germany and other western countries back Israel. (VK)