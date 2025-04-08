Erdoğan sues CHP's Özel over 'junta leader' remarks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has filed a civil lawsuit seeking 500,000 Turkish liras (~131,000 US dollars) in damages against Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel, citing his use of the term “junta leader” during a recent political speech.

In addition to the civil case, Erdoğan also filed a criminal complaint with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, accusing Özel of insulting the president, according to a statement from the president's lawyer, Hüseyin Aydın.

The legal action concerns Özel's speech during his party's Apr 6 extraordinary congress, where he described the arrest of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as the “Mar 19 coup attempt.”

CHP calls emergency congress to 'prevent government takeover'

During his speech, Özel claimed that the US government was informed about İmamoğlu's arrest in advance. "Trump knew about İmamoğlu’s arrest in advance. There are statements that it was discussed with the US. No one is denying it from here or there. We all know there’s a connection across the ocean.

"I am addressing Erdoğan, not the president elected by the people, but Erdoğan the junta leader. Come forward and say whether you sought the approval of America to stage a coup against your successor, your rival, and look us in the eye while you do it."

The CHP leader further accused Erdoğan of "chasing after an American mandate," asserting, "In the next election, neither America nor Trump will be able to save you."

Mayor İmamoğlu, who is seen as a strong challenger for Erdoğan, was detained on Mar 19, leading to protests across Turkey.

He was formally arrested on corruption charges and subsequently suspended from his post on Mar 23. On the same day, the CHP ran it previously scheduled primary and declared İmamoğlu as their presidential candidate.

The US response to the events was measured, with State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce saying they respect other countries' internal decision-making but expect them to uphold human rights. (RT/VK)