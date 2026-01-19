TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
WORLD
DP: Date Published: 19.01.2026 11:02 19 January 2026 11:02
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.01.2026 11:15 19 January 2026 11:15
Read Read:  3 minute

Erdoğan speaks with Syria’s Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces

"What is happening today is not a coincidence; on the contrary, it is a projection of the principles and warnings that our president has been emphasizing for years," said the Presidency's Communications Directorate.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Erdoğan speaks with Syria's Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces
AA/file

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa late yesterday after the Damascus administration reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a statement from the presidency’s Communications Directorate, Erdoğan emphasized the necessity of clearing Syrian lands of terrorism for both Syria and the entire region. “Our president stated that Turkey’s support for Syria will continue to increase in many areas, particularly in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Under the agreement reached yesterday, the SDF agreed to withdraw from the Arab-populated and hydrocarbon-rich regions of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

In the Kurdish-majority Hasakah province and the city of Kobanî, special arrangements, including integration into Syrian institutions and the establishment of local police forces, will be implemented. SDF members will be allowed to join the Syrian army on an individual basis.

Interview: AKP’s Mehmet Metiner rejects war rhetoric, says ‘neither Kurds nor Syria should lose’
Interview: AKP’s Mehmet Metiner rejects war rhetoric, says ‘neither Kurds nor Syria should lose’
9 January 2026

Additionally, Sharaa issued a decree on Jan 16 recognizing Kurdish identity along with cultural and educational rights.

Established in 2015 with US support, the SDF is a coalition of the Kurdish People’s Defense Units (YPG) and Arab tribal forces. The group controlled approximately one-quarter of Syrian territory. Tribal forces in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor reportedly switched sides, enabling the Syrian army to reassert control in these regions.

Equal citizenship rights

Communications Director Burhaneddin Duran also released a separate statement on social media regarding the developments. “We will closely monitor the fulfillment of the agreement conditions. What is happening today is not a coincidence; on the contrary, it is a projection of the principles and warnings that our president has been emphasizing for years," he asserted.

SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
SDF commander says wants to visit Öcalan to support Turkey's peace process
25 November 2025

Duran stated that the path to lasting stability in Syria involves guaranteeing the rights of all ethnic and sectarian elements on the basis of equal citizenship. He added that a Syria that protects its territorial integrity and is cleared of terrorist organizations is the key to regional peace.

Duran concluded by stating that Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are indispensable for Turkey, which views its neighbor’s security as inseparable from its own.

In the middle of a big shakeout
In the middle of a big shakeout
20 December 2025

The integration process in Syria has been closely monitored in Turkey, where a Kurdish peace initiative was launched in Oct 2024. Ankara maintained that the call for disarmament made in February by the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, also applies to the SDF. Turkey considers the SDF to be the Syrian wing of the PKK.

While the SDF had previously argued that Öcalan’s message did not concern them, yesterday's deal marks a shift in the group's stance on disarmament and integration.

PKK announces withdrawal from Turkey, marking ‘next phase’ in peace process
PKK announces withdrawal from Turkey, marking ‘next phase’ in peace process
27 October 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Syria SDF ahmed al-sharaa
