Erdoğan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza.
The conversation focused particularly on ensuring access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Presidency of Egypt.
During the call, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of Islamic countries continuing concerted endeavors to establish a lasting ceasefire, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.
Erdoğan also congratulated Sisi on his recent re-election, according to the statements. (VK)