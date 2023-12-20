Erdoğan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza.

The conversation focused particularly on ensuring access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Presidency of Egypt.

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of Islamic countries continuing concerted endeavors to establish a lasting ceasefire, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also congratulated Sisi on his recent re-election, according to the statements. (VK)