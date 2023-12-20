TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 20 December 2023 21:58
 ~ Modified On: 20 December 2023 22:00
1 min Read

Erdoğan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone

The conversation focused particularly on ensuring access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, said the Presidency of Egypt.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Erdoğan, Sisi discuss Gaza over phone
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza. 

The conversation focused particularly on ensuring access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Presidency of Egypt. 

During the call, Erdoğan emphasized the significance of Islamic countries continuing concerted endeavors to establish a lasting ceasefire, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate. 

Erdoğan also congratulated Sisi on his recent re-election, according to the statements. (VK) 

