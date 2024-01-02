TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 January 2024 16:28
 ~ Modified On: 2 January 2024 17:44
2 min Read

Erdoğan's diploma taken to the Constitutional Court

After the rejection of their lawsuit regarding the university diploma of AKP Chairperson and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, People's Liberation Party has taken the case to the Constitutional Court. "The diploma of Erdoğan, who occupies the position of the presidency, can never be considered personal data," Lawyer Pınar Akbina stated.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
People's Liberation Party (HKP), after unsuccessful attempts and legal efforts to have the diploma of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared with the public, has now appealed to the Constitutional Court.

The party initially applied to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality to share Erdogan's university diploma. Upon the rejection of the request, the matter was taken to the Board of Information Access Evaluation, but the board also rejected the application.

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey, "The President shall be elected directly by the public from among Turkish citizens who are over forty years of age, have completed higher education, and have the qualifications to be elected as a deputy."

HKP filed a lawsuit in response to the denial decisions. In the lawsuit arguing that information about Erdoğan's diploma cannot be considered personal data, and the President, representing the country, is not an ordinary individual, the Ankara 7th Administrative Court rejected the case.

"Erdoğan's diploma cannot be considered personal data"

HKP announced yesterday (January 1) that their Central Executive Committee member and lawyer, Pınar Akbina has submitted an application to the Constitutional Court (AYM) regarding this matter on behalf of HKP Chairperson Nurullah Efe.

Regarding the matter, Akbina stated, "The People's Liberation Party continues to ask the real question that the opposition in Parliament has not asked or, more precisely, has avoided asking: 'Where is Erdoğan's diploma?' The diploma of Erdoğan, who sits in the presidency, can never be considered personal data, and its disclosure to the public cannot be subject to his permission." (HA/PE)

