TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 21 February 2024 10:12
 ~ Modified On: 21 February 2024 10:20
2 min Read

Erdoğan's bodyguards may stand trial for torture

Sürenoğlu wa sbeaten by two bodyguards for expressing disapproval of a road closure because of the wedding ceremony between two influential families.

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Erdoğan's bodyguards may stand trial for torture

The trial has commenced for the two security guards of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, accused of assaulting lawyer Sertuğ Surenoğlu during the wedding of the Demirören and Kalyoncu families at Çırağan Palace. The incident occurred when Sürenoğlu expressed disapproval of the road closure during the event.

The hearing, held at İstanbul's 40th Penal Court, saw extensive attendance from bar associations and lawyers. However, the two accused guards did not appear in court.

The prosecutor, presenting the indictment, pointed out that considering the statement content and the report prepared about the victim, there is a possibility that the simple intentional injury attributed to the defendants could constitute the crime of 'torture' as a whole. Given this, and considering that the evaluation of evidence and the legal status of the defendants fall within the jurisdiction of the Heavy Penal Court concerning the crime of torture, the prosecutor requested the court to declare its incompetence.

"Not only torture"

Responding to this, Ömer Kavili, one of Sürenoğlu's lawyers, expressed his agreement with the prosecutor's statement, stating, "In the incident mentioned in the indictment, indeed, the crime of torture has been committed, as asserted by the prosecution. However, the defendants, suffering from power intoxication, not only committed the crime of torture but also engaged in the crimes of defamation, forgery of official documents, false testimony, and, thanks to the corrupt system that has protected them until today, they did not attend today's hearing."

Filiz Saraç, the President of the İstanbul Bar Association, added, "It is evident that many fundamental rights defined by the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights have been violated. Close guards of the President should have been presented in court the day after the incident; however, this investigation has been ongoing for five years. Therefore, everyone involved, not just the two police officers, should face justice, including those who witnessed the torture and prolonged the process over the past five years."

No arrest

The court, acknowledging the potential formation of the crime of torture, ruled to transfer the case to the heavy penal court. However, considering that the defendants are public servants and therefore have no suspicion of fleeing, the court did not order their arrest. It also rejected requests for judicial control measures. (HA/VK)

Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda...

Haziran 2018'den bu yana bianet muhabiri. 2013'te bianet'te staj yaptıktan sonra bianet'in projelerinde de yer aldı. Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, tol.org gibi platformlarda haber ve makaleleri yayınlandı. İfade özgürlüğü alanında birçok haber ve makaleye görüş verdi. Yazıları İngilizce başta olmak üzere Fransızca, İtalyanca ve Çerkesceye çevrildi. 8 Mart 2018’deki Feminist Gece Yürüyüşünde çektiği fotoğraflar İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesince sergilendi. Erciyes Üniversitesi Gazetecilik mezunu.

show more
other articles
Constitutional Court rules ‘violation of rights’ for 502 internet censorship cases
8 February 2024
Constitutional Court rules ‘violation of rights’ for 502 internet censorship cases
Journalists stage protest in front of the Israeli Consulate for their colleagues killed in Gaza
5 February 2024
Journalists stage protest in front of the Israeli Consulate for their colleagues killed in Gaza
IT IS NOT ONLY THE CAN ATALAY DECISION THAT IS NOT COMPLIED WITH:
Courts do not take into account 'publication ban' decision by the Constitutional Court
30 January 2024
Courts do not take into account 'publication ban' decision by the Constitutional Court
No support to minority newspapers from Press Advertisement Institution in 2023
5 January 2024
No support to minority newspapers from Press Advertisement Institution in 2023
bianet's women-LGBTI+ editor Kepenek faces legal action over earthquake-related post
28 December 2023
bianet's women-LGBTI+ editor Kepenek faces legal action over earthquake-related post
Back to Top