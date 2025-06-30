TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 30 June 2025 11:37
 ~ Modified On: 30 June 2025 11:54
3 min Read

Erdoğan pardons elderly Kurdish prisoner with severe health issues

Amid longstanding criticism over the continued imprisonment of ill PKK-linked prisoners, Erdoğan issues pardon for a severely ill prisoner during a new Kurdish peace initiative.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Erdoğan pardons elderly Kurdish prisoner with severe health issues
Presidency/file

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has issued a pardon for 81-year-old Kerim Boran, a severely ill prisoner serving a sentence on terrorism-related charges, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Boran, who was convicted in 2021 alongside eight other elderly individuals, was accused of mediating family disputes in Iğdır under the Justice Commission of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). Courts ruled that these reconciliation efforts were part of an unauthorized judicial mechanism allegedly operated under the influence of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Since his imprisonment, Boran has suffered from multiple chronic conditions, including heart failure, diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, prostate disease, Parkinson's disease, and both visual and auditory impairments.

In Oct 2023, the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) issued a medical report describing Boran’s condition as “advanced age.” Despite this, he remained in prison.

Following the ATK report, Boran’s attorney applied to the Justice Ministry under the provisions for presidential clemency. The ministry submitted a formal letter to the presidency on Sep 18, along with Boran’s medical documentation.

President Erdoğan later issued a decree removing Boran’s sentence following a request by the Justice Ministry. His release is expected shortly.

Kerim Boran (MA)

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also pardoned 54-year-old Naci Kılıç, who had received multiple prison and monetary sentences for a range of offenses, including armed threats, intentional injury, possession of an unlicensed firearm, establishing a criminal organization, armed robbery for the benefit of a criminal group, operating illegal gambling venues, and attempted murder. The remaining sentence was lifted based on a disability report issued by the ATK.

While Erdoğan has occasionally used his constitutional authority to pardon ill prisoners in the past, pro-Kurdish rights groups have long criticized the continued imprisonment of individuals convicted of PKK-related offenses in severe medical cases.

Boran’s release comes at a time of renewed focus on Kurdish peace efforts in Turkey. In February, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, called on the group to lay down arms. The PKK subsequently announced its decision to dissolve itself following a May congress, marking a key moment in a new peace process initiated by Erdoğan’s nationalist ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The pro-Kurdish Human Rights Association (İHD) estimates that there still hundreds of sick prisoners in Turkey's prisoners, including many severely ill.

In previous years, Erdoğan faced criticism for selectively applying presidential pardons. Among those pardoned were members of the Islamist group Kurdish Hezbollah and individuals convicted in the 1993 Sivas massacre, where 37 Alevi intellectuals were killed in an arson attack.

DEM Party and AKP discuss peace process and prison reform bill
DEM Party and AKP discuss peace process and prison reform bill
29 May 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
prisoners ill prisoners
related news
Elderly prisoner denied medication in Batman prison
29 August 2024
/haber/elderly-prisoner-denied-medication-in-batman-prison-299107
Critically ill prisoner dies shortly after release
20 June 2024
/haber/critically-ill-prisoner-dies-shortly-after-release-296646
71-year-old ill prisoner put in confinement after angiography
12 January 2024
/haber/71-year-old-ill-prisoner-put-in-confinement-after-angiography-290475
Ill prisoner Turgay Deniz dies shortly after release
2 February 2022
/haber/ill-prisoner-turgay-deniz-dies-shortly-after-release-257145
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Elderly prisoner denied medication in Batman prison
29 August 2024
/haber/elderly-prisoner-denied-medication-in-batman-prison-299107
Critically ill prisoner dies shortly after release
20 June 2024
/haber/critically-ill-prisoner-dies-shortly-after-release-296646
71-year-old ill prisoner put in confinement after angiography
12 January 2024
/haber/71-year-old-ill-prisoner-put-in-confinement-after-angiography-290475
Ill prisoner Turgay Deniz dies shortly after release
2 February 2022
/haber/ill-prisoner-turgay-deniz-dies-shortly-after-release-257145
Back to Top