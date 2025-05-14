Erdoğan joins Trump, bin Salman, al-Sharaa remotely during Riyadh meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined an online summit hosted today in Riyadh where US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa convened.

During the meeting, Erdoğan emphasized Turkey’s commitment to supporting a stable and prosperous Syria that cooperates with regional countries and poses no threat to its neighbors, as reported by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency (AA). He said Turkey continues its efforts toward this goal.

The president stated that Turkey would maintain its support for the Damascus administration in its fight against "terrorist" organizations, particularly ISIS. Erdoğan also noted Turkey’s readiness to assist with the management and security of detention centers holding ISIS members.

Erdoğan described Trump’s decision to lift sanctions on Syria as “historically significant,” expressing hope that it would serve as a model for other countries that have imposed similar measures. He added that the move could pave the way for new investment opportunities across various sectors in Syria.

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Erdoğan warned of the worsening humanitarian conditions and affirmed that Turkey’s efforts to halt the cycle of violence are ongoing. “It is time to put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza,” he said.

During the meeting, Erdoğan also spoke about the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said it would be beneficial to immediately launch ceasefire and peace talks at both the leadership and technical levels. Turkey, he added, would continue to do its utmost to support peace efforts. (VC/VK)