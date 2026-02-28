Erdoğan expresses concern over war on Iran initiated by 'Israeli provocation'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed concern over the joint US-Israeli air strikes against Iran, stating that the attacks were initiated by the "provocations" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are deeply saddened and concerned by the American-Israeli attacks against our neighbor Iran, which began with Netanyahu’s provocations," the president said during an iftar event in İstanbul.

"As you know, for a long time, we have put forward very serious efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue at the negotiating table. I held telephone conversations with Mr. Trump and Mr. Pezeshkian," he said. "However, the desired result could not be achieved because the crisis of confidence between the parties could not be overcome and Israel’s efforts to poison the process continued."

"In addition to the clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty, we deplore this morning’s attacks, which target the peace of the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, the president said, while also criticizing Iran's retaliatory strikes targeting the US military in Gulf counttes: "We find Iran's missile and drone attacks targeting our brotherly countries in the Gulf to be unacceptable, regardless of the reason."

The president added that Ankara is ready to do its part to resolve the issue with calm and restraint.

Turkey currently has no issues regarding its border security or airspace, he further noted.

Foreign Ministry calls for restraint

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry warned that the escalation between Israel, the US, and Iran puts the "future of our region and global stability at risk." The ministry condemned provocations that could lead to further violence and called on all parties to end the hostilities immediately.

The ministry emphasized that regional issues must be resolved through peaceful means and formally offered Turkey's diplomatic services. "Turkey is ready to provide the necessary support regarding mediation," the statement read.

Officials also noted that the safety of Turkish citizens living in the affected countries remains a top priority. The ministry confirmed that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their security as the situation develops.

Earlier today, Israel and the US launched a widespread air campaign against Iran with the stated aim of a regime change in the country. Iran has responded with ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US assets in the Gulf countries. (VK)