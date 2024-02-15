Erdoğan criticizes Constitutional Court and Council of State

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on his return from Egypt, shared his assessments and answered questions from journalists on the plane.

Erdoğan stated that his visit to Egypt took place upon "a very insistent invitation from Sisi." He also announced that the President of Egypt would reciprocate the visit and come to Ankara.

Taking aim at both the Constitutional Court and the Council of State, Erdoğan described some decisions of the Constitutional Court as "peculiar."

Erdoğan commented on the decision of the Council of State, which allowed 450 judiciary members dismissed on the grounds of alleged connections to the Fethullah Gülen group to return to duty, saying:

"We cannot remain silent about the decision made by the Council of State. Just as we do not stay indifferent to some peculiar decisions of the Constitutional Court as the People's Alliance, we cannot stay silent on this either. Moreover, I cannot digest these decisions of the Constitutional Court. The Council of State occasionally does it, bothering us with such decisions, but the frequent occurrence of such decisions by the Constitutional Court seriously bothers us.

"For instance, the Constitutional Court has also made a decision regarding the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). Where do you even start with that? How can such a decision be made? We are delving into this matter, and we will continue to follow this issue in the Council of State as well." (RT/VK)