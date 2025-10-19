TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 19 October 2025 21:46
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2025 22:31
2 min Read

Erdoğan congratulates Northern Cypriot president-elect while his ally calls for rejection of election

Tufan Erhüman, who advocates a federation model in Cyprus, won the elction in a landslide against the incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who defends a two-state odel aligned with Turkey's position.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Erdoğan congratulates Northern Cypriot president-elect while his ally calls for rejection of election
AA/file

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations to Tufan Erhürman, the leader of the pro-federation Republican Turkish Party (CTP), who won today's presidential election in Northern Cyprus by a wide margin according to preliminary results.

“This election has once again demonstrated the democratic maturity of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Turkish Cypriot people's will has been clearly reflected at the ballot box. I hope the outcome will be beneficial for our countries and the region,” Erdoğan wrote on social media.

“As Turkey, we will continue to defend the sovereignty rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people across all platforms," he added.

According to the Supreme Election Board of Northern Cyprus, Erhürman, who supports a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal solution, secured 62.80% of the vote, while incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who supports a two-state model aligned with Ankara’s Cyprus policy, received 35.77%. The voter turnout was 64.87%.

Despite Erdoğan’s message, his main ally Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), urged Northern Cyprus’s parliament to reject the results citing low turnout.

In a statement shared on social media by MHP Deputy Chair İsmail Özdemir, Bahçeli was quoted as saying, “The results of the election held in the TRNC came amid very low voter turnout. The fate of Turkish Cypriots cannot be represented by such participation.

“Even if the election board has announced a result, the TRNC parliament must urgently convene, declare that the election results and a return to federation are unacceptable, and adopt a decision to join the Republic of Turkey.”

Erhürman rejects 'anti-Turkey' claims

Erhürman rejected claims that he is anti-Turkey, dismissing such portrayals as “propaganda” in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) following his election win.

“Our relationship with Turkey is vital,” Erhürman said, stressing that formulating foreign policy without consultation with Turkey “has never been the case in the past, and it won’t be during my term either.”

Tatar conceded after the results became clear, saying, “Of course, we must respect the voters’ decision. I have served tirelessly for five years, but this is the judgment the voters have made. I congratulate Tufan Erhürman.”

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared independence in 1983, after Turkey’s 1974 military intervention in response to a Greek-backed coup aiming to unite the island with Greece. It remains recognized only by Turkey. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Northern Cyprus Devlet Bahçeli
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
further coverage of this story
Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide
19 October 2025
/haber/pro-federation-candidate-wins-northern-cyprus-elections-in-landslide-312688
Back to Top