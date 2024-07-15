Erdoğan condemns assassination attempt on Trump

The Turkish government has condemned assassination attempt on US presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, which occurred on Sunday during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had fostered a positive relationship with Trump during his first term from 2016 to 2020, expressed his disapproval of the incident. "I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Mr. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States and a presidential candidate. I extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Mr. Trump, his family, and his supporters," Erdoğan said in a statement published by the Presidency Communications Directorate.

The president further emphasized Turkey's solidarity with the American people and expressed hope for a peaceful election process in the US.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denouncing the attack, which occurred during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, as "an assault on the will of the people and unacceptable interference in democratic politics.”

The attack has drawn global attention and concern, with leaders from various countries voicing their support for Trump and condemning the use of violence in politics. The Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, stating, "Violence, coups, and other illegitimate means of interfering with democratic politics are unacceptable" and expressed their expectation for a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice. (VK)