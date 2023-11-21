Erdoğan, Bahçeli disagree on 50%+1 election rule

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his main ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, have expressed different views on the 50 percent plus one vote requirement for the election of the president, sparking a debate on the future of the presidential system.

Erdoğan recently said that Turkey should abandon the 50+1 rule because it “forces alliances” and creates political instability. He suggested that a system where the candidate who gets the most vote is elected as the president would be more suitable for Turkey. The president specifically referred to the so-called “Table of Six,” an alliance of six parties that challenged his rule in the May elections and failed.

However, Bahçeli said today that the 50+1 rule should be kept and defended the presidential system as the best choice for Turkey, and expressed opitmism that they can "find a common ground" with the AKP.

“The attempt to open the 50+1 vote to debate is clearly an attack on the will of the people,” he remarked during party’s parliamentary group meeting. “Those who are uncomfortable with the people choosing the government with an inclusive vote are eager to fragment the will of the people and control Turkey easily. They will never have the power to do that.”

Bahçeli further argued that the 50+1 rule ensures the legitimacy and accountability of the president and prevents the fragmentation of the political system.

However, Bahçeli also conceded that Erdoğan’s statements were "consistent and meaningful" considering the fragmented structure of politics and alliances. Yet he emphasized that his own opinions on this matter have not changed.

Background

The 50+1 rule was introduced in 2017, when Turkey switched to a presidential system through a referendum. According to the rule, a presidential candidate needs to get more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round of the election, or else a second round is held between the two candidates with the most votes.

Erdoğan won the 2018 presidential election with around 52 percent of the votes, but with the support of the MHP, which formed an alliance with his Justice and Development Party (AKP). The MHP has been a loyal partner of the AKP in the parliament and the government since then.

However, some observers suggest that Erdoğan may want to change the 50+1 rule to reduce his dependence on the MHP and to appeal to a wider base of voters.

On the other hand, Bahçeli may want to keep the 50+1 rule to ensure that Erdoğan needs his support to win elections. (VK)