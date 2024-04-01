Erdoğan after election defeat: 'Our nation has emerged victorious'

President and AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has delivered a speech at his party's headquarters.

Highlighting the significance of the elections, Erdoğan stated, "The will of the people manifests itself at the ballot box; the people speak their minds through the ballot, conveying their message to politicians."

Key points from Erdoğan's speech:

"Today, everyone who cast their vote for the AK Party and the People's Alliance, as well as all those who strengthened the power of the ballot by exercising their democratic rights, have emerged victorious.

"Nine months after our victory in the May 14-28 elections, unfortunately, we did not achieve the results we hoped for in the local election test.

"Over the past two months, I personally visited 52 different cities, integrated with the people, and embraced them. Sometimes, every outcome has a silver lining.

"As the government, just as we have done so far, we will continue to support all locally elected officials in their endeavors for the benefit of their cities.

"We will evaluate the results of the local elections in our party's organs with openness and courageously engage in self-criticism.

"We have always stood on the side of democracy, on the side of the ballot. Today, we continue to act with the same sense of responsibility, not placing power above the will of the people.

"We will assess the messages given by the people at the ballot box with the utmost accuracy and objectivity, and take the necessary steps accordingly.

"It is worth noting a reality here. The general and local election marathon that began this time last year has now come to an end. The closure of the election book, which has burdened our country, our people, and our economy for the past year, is itself a significant gain.

"Thanks to our successful operations, we will deliver a deadly blow to the separatist terrorist organization, which we have cornered even further. Once again, I emphasize: We will not allow the establishment of a terrorist state beyond our southern borders.

"We will swiftly address the issues pushed to the background by the election process and take the necessary steps expeditiously."