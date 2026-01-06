TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
DP: Date Published: 06.01.2026 16:04 6 January 2026 16:04
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.01.2026 17:37 6 January 2026 17:37
Read Read:  1 minute

Epiphany marked with cross retrieval ceremony in İstanbul's Golden Horn

The ceremony, held to mark the anniversary of the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ according to the Christian faith, drew public interest.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Epiphany marked with cross retrieval ceremony in İstanbul's Golden Horn
Photos and video: Fabrizia Vazzana

The 2026th anniversary of the birth and baptism of Jesus Christ was marked with a religious ceremony at the Ecumenical Patriarchate and a traditional cross retrieval event on the shores of the Golden Horn in İstanbul.

The liturgy was held at the Aya Yorgi Church inside the patriarchate, led by Patriarch Bartholomew. The ceremony began at 9.00 am local time (GMT+3) with the lighting of candles and prayers.

Following the four-hour service, Patriarch Bartholomew and participants walked in procession to the Golden Horn for the annual cross retrieval ritual.

Around 30 swimmers jumped into the sea to retrieve a wooden cross thrown into the water by the ecumenical patriarch. Vasilios Konstantinidis succeeded in bringing the cross back to shore.

According to state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), the ceremony drew significant public interest. Health teams and marine police were present at the site throughout the event.

(TY/VK)

Istanbul
