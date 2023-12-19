TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 December 2023 17:04
 ~ Modified On: 19 December 2023 17:06
1 min Read

Environmental group protests plans for gold mine using cyanide in Eskişehir

The project may impact the Sarıcakaya Valley, a vital source providing 20% of Turkey's citrus and vegetables, according to environmental advocates.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Environmental group protests plans for gold mine using cyanide in Eskişehir

An environmental group has voiced concerns over a planned gold mine in Eskişehir, central Turkey due to its possible environmental impact. 

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report has been submitted to the provincial directorate of urbanization, and an information session is scheduled for January 9 to focus on the cyanide heap leach process involved in the gold extraction. 

The project is undertaken by Eti Bakır Inc, a subsidiary of Cengiz Holding, a conglomerate with close ties to the government. 

The holding plans to invest 4.5 billion Turkish Liras in this endeavor, according to the Eskişehir Environmental Protection and Development Association (ESÇEVDER). The project involves extensive excavation, blasting, open-pit mining, and cyanide heap leaching over a 713-hectare area, posing a significant threat to 542 hectares of forest. 

The association raises concerns about the annual water consumption of 12.5 million tons, a demand impossible to meet with rainwater and proposed reservoirs. ESÇEVDER emphasizes the potential impact on the Sarıcakaya Valley, a vital source providing 20% of Turkey's citrus and vegetables. 

"As ESÇEVDER, we desire that the interests of a handful of individuals do not override the interests of the country. Therefore, we announce to the public that we will continue our struggle,” said the association. (TY/VK) 

