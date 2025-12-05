English edition of Digital Media Literacy Guidebook is out

As IPS Communication Foundation/bianet, we have prepared a “Digital Media Literacy Guide” as part of the “Our Media” project, in which we are a stakeholder. The guide aims to contribute to raising awareness and improving competencies in media literacy.

The guide was prepared under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Yasemin Giritli-İnceoğlu and edited by IPS Communication Foundation Research Coordinator Dr. Sinem Aydınlı. The design was created by bianet social media editor Evrim Gündüz.

The guide, introduced by Prof. Dr. Yasemin Giritli-İnceoğlu, includes contributions from Prof. Dr. Kenan Çayır, Prof. Dr. Aslı Tunç, Faruk Bildirici, Erol Önderoğlu, Dr. Necdet İpekyüz, Elif Erol, Yıldız Tar, and Prof. Dr. Nazan Haydari.

The texts cover various topics: the relationship between critical digital literacy and democracy, trust, and citizenship (Çayır); the role of universities in digital literacy and curriculum design (Tunç); ethical issues in digital journalism, the culture of verification, the transformation of news writing, and sustainability challenges (Bildirici); the need to strengthen citizen oversight, ombudsmanship, and media-society dialogue (Önderoğlu); concrete policy and institutional responsibility proposals—for the Education Ministry, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), and local governments (İpekyüz); a rights-based approach against hate speech, lack of representation, and discrimination during crises (such as the Feb 6 earthquakes) (Önderoğlu); the persistence of disinformation in anti-LGBTI+ narratives and the relationship between media/digital violence (Tar); and inclusive, gender-focused, creative/collective production approaches (Haydari).

At the end of each section, the guide includes a set of checklist questions. These questions are designed to help turn the section’s themes and principles into actionable steps, making it easier for stakeholders to conduct self-assessment and plan implementations. Presented in short and practical bullet points, these checklists aim to serve as a roadmap adaptable to various actors, from policymakers to journalists, educators to NGO representatives.

The bibliography at the end of the guide compiles all referenced works to facilitate access to up-to-date academic literature and best practice examples in the field of digital media literacy. This section not only makes the theoretical foundations of the discussed concepts more visible, but also enhances the guide’s educational and practical value by offering reliable references for readers’ own work.

We have also included the main sections of the Digital Media Literacy article series, which was published on bianet in both Turkish and English between June and September 2025, with new installments every two weeks. In doing so, we aimed to reinforce the framework we developed on topics such as disinformation, hate speech, the impact of algorithms, the rights of children and youth in the digital world, the transformation of journalism, and digital citizenship.

We consider this guide both an outcome of the “Media Literacy Coalition,” established in 2024 as part of the Our Media project, and a testament to the IPS Communication Foundation’s commitment to advocating for media literacy.

The guide’s message is clear: digital media literacy is not just an individual responsibility. It is a shared duty of media organizations, educators, civil society, and public institutions. IPS Communication Foundation/bianet invites all stakeholders to join in solidarity and collaboration to strengthen a rights-based approach, critical thinking, inclusivity, and active citizenship.

Click to see the PDF version of Digital Media Literacy Guidebook

Our Media IPS Communication Foundation/bianet is among the partners of the Our Media project, financed by the European Union (EU) and covering the years 2023-2025. The project's initial focus will be to help civil society organizations (CSOs), media professionals, young activists, and the public in the Balkans and Turkey build capacity regarding media freedom, as well as trends and challenges in the development and sustainability of the media. The project partners are: South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM)

Albanian Media Institute (Tirana)

Mediacentar Foundation (Sarajevo)

Kosovo Press Council

Montenegro Media Institute (Podgorica)

Macedonian Media Institute (Skopje)

Novi Sad School of Journalism (Novi Sad)

Peace Institute (Ljubljana)

bianet (Turkey) On behalf of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet, the researcher for the Our Media project is Sinem Aydınlı, the foundation’s research coordinator. Scope of the project The project begins with research aimed at identifying key trends, risks, and opportunities related to media sustainability, and at supporting media freedom and media and information literacy (MIL). The research will map best practices in media activism efforts. The findings will be used to strengthen the capacity of CSOs and other stakeholders in the media field to address challenges in the media. Within the scope of Our Media, advocacy activities will be carried out to understand the capacity of journalists, media outlets, and media institutions. Local and national media, along with other actors, will be encouraged to engage in media activism efforts aimed at addressing gender inequalities in the media. The project will also empower young leaders to stand against discrimination and sexist stereotypes, and to support gender equality through various activities. Through financial support provided to CSOs in urban and rural areas, the project will reach out to local communities to enhance citizens' MIL skills, support media freedom and integrity, and counter polarization caused by propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation.

(SA/VK)