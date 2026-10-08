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DP: Date Published: 08.10.2026 18:51 8 October 2026 18:51
 ~  MO: Modified On: 08.10.2026 18:54 8 October 2026 18:54
Read Read:  1 minute

Endangered monkey rescued from home in western Turkey

The young animal was being kept as a pet. The owner has been detained over violation of anti-smuggling laws.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

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Endangered monkey rescued from home in western Turkey
A baby rhesus macaque (Wikimedia Commons/file)
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Police in Afyonkarahisar have rescued an endangered rhesus macaque from a private residence and detained one person on suspicion of violating anti-smuggling laws, local media reported.

The operation followed a tip-off to the Provincial Police Department that a monkey was being kept at a home in the province.

Police officers and teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate conducted a joint raid at the address.

During a search of the property, officers found and seized the young monkey. Authorities identified the animal as a rhesus macaque, which was described as an endangered species.

One person was detained following the operation, and legal proceedings were initiated against the suspect for allegedly violating anti-smuggling legislation.

Officials from the relevant agencies are carrying out the necessary procedures concerning the rescued animal. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals
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