Endangered monkey rescued from home in western Turkey

Police in Afyonkarahisar have rescued an endangered rhesus macaque from a private residence and detained one person on suspicion of violating anti-smuggling laws, local media reported.

The operation followed a tip-off to the Provincial Police Department that a monkey was being kept at a home in the province.

Police officers and teams from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate conducted a joint raid at the address.

During a search of the property, officers found and seized the young monkey. Authorities identified the animal as a rhesus macaque, which was described as an endangered species.

One person was detained following the operation, and legal proceedings were initiated against the suspect for allegedly violating anti-smuggling legislation.

Officials from the relevant agencies are carrying out the necessary procedures concerning the rescued animal. (VK)