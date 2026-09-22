Eleven students wounded after shooting near high school in Manisa

Eleven students were wounded this morning in a shooting incident near a high school in Manisa western Turkey. Three of the students were in critical condition, authorities said.

An 15-year-old suspect were taken into custody after the attack as judicial and administrative investigations were launched.

The Manisa Governor’s Office said the incident occurred around 8 am local time (GMT+3) near İnci Üzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Turgutlu district.

Following the attack, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin traveled to Manisa.

Speaking to reporters there, Çiftçi said the school where the attack took place was classified by authorities a high-risk school:

"I wish a speedy recovery to our injured children. Three of our children are still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

"The school where the attack took place is classified as a level 1 high-risk school. We do not view school safety as limited to police measures alone. Parents have a responsibility as well. They must monitor whether their children go to school, where they go, and which websites they visit when they return home from school.

"The weapon used in the incident was registered to the grandmother; the perpetrator picked up the child from the grandfather’s home and carried out the attack."

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Broadcast ban

Following the attack, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) issued a broadcast ban, prohibiting the media from covering the scene of the incident.

RTÜK called on media organizations to rely strictly on official statements and avoid publishing unverified information.

The watchdog requested that outlets refrain from broadcasting violent, traumatic, or frightening imagery and respect the privacy of students and families. Legal sanctions will be applied otherwise, it warned.

Secutity measures

Security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year had been announced by the Manisa Governor’s Office on Sep 18. Under the plan, 531 courtyard security personnel were assigned across 507 schools in the province, with 118 personnel in 59 teams deployed during school entry and exit hours.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also held a School Security meeting via video conference with governors from 81 provinces one day before the attack to discuss protective and preventive measures for student safety.

School safety concerns increased in Turkey, where such shootings are traditionally rare, after two consecutive deadly incidents in April, in Urfa and Maraş.

Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days

(NÖ/VK)