TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 22.09.2026 11:15 22 September 2026 11:15
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.09.2026 16:27 23 September 2026 16:27
Read Read:  3 minute

Eleven students wounded after shooting near high school in Manisa

Three of the wounded students are reportedly in critical condition. A high school student who was believed to have carried out the shooting has been taken into custody.

BIA News Desk

KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Eleven students wounded after shooting near high school in Manisa
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

Eleven students were wounded this morning in a shooting incident near a high school in Manisa western Turkey. Three of the students were in critical condition, authorities said.

An 15-year-old suspect were taken into custody after the attack as judicial and administrative investigations were launched.

The Manisa Governor’s Office said the incident occurred around 8 am local time (GMT+3) near İnci Üzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Turgutlu district.

Following the attack, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin traveled to Manisa.

Speaking to reporters there, Çiftçi said the school where the attack took place was classified by authorities a high-risk school:

"I wish a speedy recovery to our injured children. Three of our children are still undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

"The school where the attack took place is classified as a level 1 high-risk school. We do not view school safety as limited to police measures alone. Parents have a responsibility as well. They must monitor whether their children go to school, where they go, and which websites they visit when they return home from school.

"The weapon used in the incident was registered to the grandmother; the perpetrator picked up the child from the grandfather’s home and carried out the attack."

Police detain 27 in incel group probe over alleged school shooting plans
Police detain 27 in incel group probe over alleged school shooting plans
11 September 2026

Broadcast ban

Following the attack, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) issued a broadcast ban, prohibiting the media from covering the scene of the incident.

RTÜK called on media organizations to rely strictly on official statements and avoid publishing unverified information.

The watchdog requested that outlets refrain from broadcasting violent, traumatic, or frightening imagery and respect the privacy of students and families. Legal sanctions will be applied otherwise, it warned.

Secutity measures

Security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year had been announced by the Manisa Governor’s Office on Sep 18. Under the plan, 531 courtyard security personnel were assigned across 507 schools in the province, with 118 personnel in 59 teams deployed during school entry and exit hours.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also held a School Security meeting via video conference with governors from 81 provinces one day before the attack to discuss protective and preventive measures for student safety.

School safety concerns increased in Turkey, where such shootings are traditionally rare, after two consecutive deadly incidents in April, in Urfa and Maraş.

Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days
Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days
15 April 2026

(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
school shooting
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top