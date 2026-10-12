Eleven killed as tow truck hits passenger bus in western Turkey

Eleven people were killed and 27 others injured when a tow truck collided with a passenger bus yesterday in Manisa province, western Turkey.

The crash occurred near the Akhisar toll booths on the Gebze-Orhangazi-İzmir Highway as the bus was traveling from Bursa toward İzmir.

Security camera footage from the area showed the bus stopping on the highway and reversing before being struck from behind by the truck.

The Manisa Governor's Office said it received a report of the crash at 11.11 am local time. Ambulances, firefighters, police and gendarmerie units were dispatched to the scene.

Governor Vahdettin Özkan visited the crash site and received information from emergency officials.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Özkan said one of the injured people was in critical condition. "We are experiencing in a painful way how vital it is to strictly obey traffic rules," he said.

Three people were detained as the Akhisar Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.

The bus driver, identified as M.A., who was injured in the collision, was detained by gendarmerie officers after receiving treatment at a private hospital in Akhisar.

The bus owner and relief driver, identified as M.Y., and truck driver H.K. were also detained after completing their medical treatment, prosecutors said. (VK)