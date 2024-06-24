Electricity distribution company under scrutiny after deadly Diyarbakır, Mardin fire

In southeast Turkey, the provinces of Diyarbakır and Mardin have been ravaged by severe wildfires over the past few days, resulting in the tragic loss of 15 lives and the deaths of hundreds of animals. The fires, which erupted on June 20, have caused extensive damage.

Initial investigations into the cause of the fires have presented conflicting reports. While the agriculture minister and the state media stated that the blaze began with a stubble fire that rapidly spread to the surrounding forests, other reports suggested that the fire started due to an electrical fault. Ultimately, a video capturing the initial moments of the fire, revealed by Mezopotamya Agency (MA), confirmed the latter explanation to be accurate:

Possible negligence

The Electrical Engineers Association's Diyarbakır branch conducted an inspection and found that the fire originated in a cultivated area, not a stubble field as previously claimed. Their findings highlighted several issues with the electrical transmission lines, including loose connections and broken insulators, which may have contributed to the fire’s ignition and spread. The situation has raised concerns about whether the electricity distribution company adheres to regulations and performs regular maintenance as required.

The fires have not only taken a significant human toll but have also devastated the local wildlife and livestock. Emergency services and local authorities have been working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent further loss of life and property.

In response to the disaster, the Diyarbakır Bar Association has filed a criminal complaint, urging a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire and the alleged delays in the emergency response. They emphasized the need for accountability and swift justice for those affected by the tragedy.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that a formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire and to address the allegations of negligence.

Over 14,000 decares of land razed

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı provided an update on the assessment of farmers' losses and damages.

In a post on social media, Minister Yumaklı shared detailed findings:

“In Diyarbakır, fires in the Köksalan, Bağacık, Yazçiçeği, and Ağaçsever neighborhoods resulted in the burning of 7,900 decares of agricultural land. Of this, 6,789 decares were stubble, and 1,111 decares were unharvested wheat fields. Additionally, one tractor and 14 irrigation facilities were destroyed.

In Köksalan, 924 small ruminants perished, and 83 severely injured animals, deemed untreatable, were sent to the Meat and Milk Authority for slaughter. These animals were purchased from their owners with a transportation premium. Another 190 animals received on-site treatment.”

Yumaklı also reported on the situation in Mardin:

“In the Yetkinler and Yücebağ neighborhoods and Kelek hamlet in Mazıdağı, 7,000 decares of agricultural land were burned. This included 4,000 decares of unharvested wheat fields and 3,000 decares of stubble. Some irrigation equipment was lost. However, no animal losses have been reported or identified by our teams in Mardin.” (VK)