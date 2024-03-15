Elazığ square where Erdogan held a rally prohibited to New Welfare Party

New Welfare Party (YRP) has been denied the right to hold a rally in the Republic Square in Elazığ, amidst vehement criticism directed by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the "People's Alliance," particularly for allegedly dividing their own supporters, notably during the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections.

The square, which recently hosted a rally for AKP Chairperson Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was not made available to YRP, citing the reason that it is not designated as a "rally area."

Despite YRP's application being submitted to the election board with a petition on March 11, their request was rejected by the governorship.

In a written statement, Erhun Karakuş, the head of the YRP Election Coordination Center, expressed their view that the prohibition of the rally is disrespectful to the will of the people.

Karakuş emphasized that the AKP's organization of a rally in the same area provided a natural justification for YRP's request: "The implemented practice has cast a shadow on the qualities of equality and justice of the state." He stated that the state must treat citizens as well as political parties equally and fairly. Karakuş warned that such a "discriminatory attitude" could undermine the public's trust in the state and its institutions.

The YRP spokesperson alleged that this decision constituted "disrespect towards mayoral candidate Faruk Septioğlu, the Chairperson Fatih Erbakan, and the will of the people of Elazığ," and reminded that the state should not lose its neutrality.

What happened?

AKP Acting Chairperson Efkan Ala, in an interview on Habertürk TV's Mehmet Akif Ersoy program, stated that the most significant issue between the AKP and the New Welfare Party (YRP) is YRP's prevention of the "right-wing" from uniting behind Erdoğan and benefiting the the Republican People's Party (CHP):

"The question is; Is the YRP included in the People's Alliance? No, it's not. YRP is running in many places. In places where AKP competes with CHP, the YRP also runs for the mayorship. Who benefits from this in the end? Who gains from this? You don't need to be a political science professor for this. Of course, it takes from our base, from the right-wing. Of course, the CHP benefits. I believe that our citizens will take this into account when they go to the polls. The decision is theirs." (AEK/PE)