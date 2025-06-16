Ekrem İmamoğlu on trial in Akın Gürlek case: “We are not being tried, we are being punished”

The second hearing of the case was held at the Marmara (Silivri) High-Security Prison courtroom by the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court. It was attended by CHP Chair Özgür Özel, several opposition CHP MPs, mayors, and citizens supporting İmamoğlu. His wife Dilek Kaya-İmamoğlu and son Selim İmamoğlu were also present.

Upon his entrance, the crowd chanted slogans like “Turkey is proud of you,” “Everything will be beautiful,” and “No salvation alone; either all of us or none of us.”

It emerged that three days before the hearing, the prosecution submitted its final opinion (mütalaa), demanding 2 years 8 months to 7 years 4 months imprisonment for İmamoğlu.

The prosecution also requested the enforcement of Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code, known as a “political ban.”

Criminal cases and investigations against Ekrem İmamoğlu

İmamoğlu’s defense: “We are being punished”

İmamoğlu began by commemorating Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who had passed away recently. He then said:

“We’re in a courtroom, but Turkey has more pressing issues. Justice should serve to elevate our sense of fairness. We should be at Çağlayan Courthouse, but we’re not. I cannot accept this manner of trial.

“Why are my colleagues and I in prison? Because we won the election against those who said ‘The one who wins Istanbul wins Turkey’ [Erdoğan]. Because I was a presidential candidate. We’re not being tried, we’re being punished. This is not a trial but direct punishment. I shout from here that even the will of our people is being punished.

“A country is not held up by weapons or wealth but by justice. Without justice, there is no investment, peace, or prosperity. I promise justice and a future for everyone’s children. Declaring ‘the judiciary is independent’ every day doesn’t make it so. No one’s child will be taken from their home at 5 am or treated like a terrorist.

“My diploma, which is completely in order and deserved, is being annulled. My social media is banned, my photo is banned. But you won’t erase me from the people’s hearts. I call on you: abandon this lawlessness and enemy justice. I repeat – Ekrem İmamoğlu is not being tried, he is being punished.”

After İmamoğlu spoke, his lawyers requested additional time to prepare a defense against the final opinion. The judge granted a 5-minute recess. During this break, gendarmes attempted to remove İmamoğlu from the courtroom, prompting his protest: “I don’t want to leave – take me by force if you must,” before sitting back down.

After the recess, the court granted İmamoğlu’s lawyers time to respond to the opinion and adjourned the hearing to July 16 at 10.00 am.

Why is he on trial? The charges stem from İmamoğlu’s comments during a panel on January 20 titled “Modern Law and the Politicization of the Judiciary,” where he criticized Gürlek’s handling of CHP Youth Chair Cem Aydın’s detention: “You summon Cem Aydın for testimony and raid his home. Your aim is to scare the people. Prosecutor, I’m talking to you. We will uproot the mindset controlling you from the people’s consciousness so even your children won’t face this mistreatment.” These remarks led to an investigation, which was later formalized into a criminal case. The indictment seeks up to 7 years 4 months in prison and a ban from politics for İmamoğlu.