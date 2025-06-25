Eight wildfires erupt across Turkey in a single day

Wildfires broke out in eight provinces in Turkey yesterday, mostly in western provinces, as temperatures continue to rise, according to the General Directorate of Forestry. All fires were brought under control after coordinated air and ground efforts.

According to the directorate, five of the fires began in rural areas and later spread to nearby forests.

“Fifty percent of wildfires start in agricultural zones. Small acts of negligence can lead to major disasters,” the authority warned, urging the public not to "set our future on fire.”

The summer months of July and August are typically the peak wildfire season in the Mediterranean basin.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently forecast that there is an 80% chance at least one year between 2025 and 2029 will surpass 2024’s global temperature record. The likelihood that one of those years will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is 86% . Most notably, the probability that the five-year average will cross the 1.5°C threshold has jumped to 70%, up from last year’s estimate of 47%.

The fire affected 8 decares of land in Marmaris Fires by province Among the affected areas, İzmir’s Narlıdere district saw a fire erupt in the Ilıca neighborhood forest in the early evening. Firefighting teams deployed three planes, four helicopters, 22 fire trucks, six water supply vehicles, and three bulldozers. The fire was contained within two hours. In Muğla’s Marmaris district, a blaze started in roadside grassland near Yalancı Boğaz. It was brought under control in 45 minutes through aerial and ground response. About 8 decares of land were damaged in the fire. Gendarmerie teams determined that the fire was caused by a flare accidentally fired by the captain of a boat, identified as G.K., at the Joya Del Marina pier. The flare landed in a forested area about one kilometer away. Following the boat captain's detention on charges of causing a forest fire through negligence, two crew members were also taken into custody. Çanakkale’s Ezine district witnessed a fire between Kızılköy and Çetmi villages that began in farmland before moving into forested areas. Seven planes, six helicopters, 23 fire trucks, five water supply vehicles, four bulldozers, and 182 personnel were involved in containing the fire. A blaze that started in a barley field near Uşak’s Çınarcık village was still being fought at the time of the announcement, with both air and ground crews active.