Eight students injured, one critically, in İstanbul school stabbing spree

Eight students were injured, including one critically, in a stabbing attack at a middle school in İstanbul’s Başakşehir district.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, speaking to reporters after visiting the injured students at Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, said five were in good condition and could be discharged today. Three others were more seriously injured, including one student who was undergoing surgery in critical condition.

The suspected attacker was a female high school student from the Küçükçekmece district, Gül said. Before the attack, she entered Şehit Şamil İmam Hatip Middle School in Başakşehir wearing the school’s uniform.

The governor said the student then attacked others inside the school with a knife at random.

Police detained the suspect following the attack. Security measures were increased at the school with police officers deployed.

Several school attacks have occurred since April in Turkey, where such attacks have been traditionally rare. Back-to-back attacks in Urfa and Maraş that month killed a total of nine people.

Ladt month, 11 students were wounded in a rifle attack in Manisa.

Earlier in September, police detained 27 people, including 19 minors, in an investigation into an incel group accused of planning school shootings.

Police detain 27 in incel group probe over alleged school shooting plans

(VK)