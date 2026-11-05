Eight killed in multiple shootings in Turkey’s Afyonkarahisar

Eight people were killed and another was seriously injured in shootings at three locations in the western province of Afyonkarahisar, authorities said.

Three people were found shot dead near Ayazini village and another three near Kıyır village, the governor's office announced. Two wounded women were found in Yukarıtandır village and taken to a hospital, where they died despite medical treatment.

Another person who was seriously injured remains under treatment.

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects in connection with the shootings.

"To clarify all aspects of the incident and ensure that the process is carried out properly, all relevant state institutions have been working in coordination since the first moments of the incident and are meticulously carrying out the necessary work," the governor’s office said. "The judicial process is being conducted with due care under the coordination of the Afyonkarahisar Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office." (VK)