Date published: 28 March 2024 17:33
 ~ Modified On: 28 March 2024 17:45
1 min Read

Eight detained over online hatred against African students in Karabük

The crackdown follows a series of social media posts allegedly shared by by Karabük University students, claiming sexual encounters with African students led to hospital visits over concerns of potential HPV or HIV infections.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Eight detained over online hatred against African students in Karabük

In the wake of an online hate campaign targeting African students at Karabük University, eight individuals have been taken into custody for inciting public hatred and spreading deceptive information. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for ten individuals.

The crackdown follows a series of social media posts allegedly shared by by Karabük University students, claiming sexual encounters with African students led to hospital visits over concerns of potential HPV or HIV infections. These claims quickly gained traction online, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and university officials.

The university announced that it introduced mandatory health checks for foreign students in 2023. (HA/VK)

