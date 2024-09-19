Eight arrested over unexploded grenades found on İstanbul highway

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the discovery of two unexploded grenades on the Trans-European Motorway (TEM) in Beykoz, İstanbul.

The Beykoz Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation on Sep 12, following the discovery of two grenades on the roadside near the Kavacık connection of the highway near the Anatolian side of the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge.

Organized crime and anti-terror units of the İstanbul police subsequently conducted raids in the Şişli and Şile districts, resulting in the apprehension of nine suspects.

During the raids, police also seized two long-barreled firearms, three firearm magazines, 72 rounds of ammunition, two bulletproof vests, four ski masks, and a stolen vehicle.

Eight of the suspects have been formally charged with "unauthorized possession or transfer of dangerous materials" as per Law No. 6136 on firearms. They were remanded in custody by a criminal court of peace judge. The ninth suspect was released under judicial control measures.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. (VK)

