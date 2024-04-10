Eid holiday: 26 dead, over 3,800 injured in traffic accidents in 4 days

At least 26 people were killed and 3,870 were injured in traffic accidents in the last four days, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

Today marks the beginning of Sugar Feast, or Eid al-Fitr, but with Monday and Tuesday also declared official holidays, many people hit the roads from Friday evening to visit their hometowns or head to holiday destinations.

There were 615 traffic accidents yesterday alone, Ali Yerlikaya also disclosed. Some 431,871 vehicles were inspected, with 24,432 subjected to speed and radar procedures, and 38,425 to other regulatory measures.

Yerlikaya expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, stating, "Unfortunately, we have lost 26 of our citizens, and 3,870 have been injured. May God have mercy on those who have passed and grant a swift recovery to the injured."

In a plea for public safety, Yerlikaya urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and to not neglect the use of seat belts in both personal vehicles and buses. "Traffic rules are there to ensure that journeys reunite you with your loved ones, not separate you from them. Please keep this in mind.” (HA/VK)