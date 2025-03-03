Edip Akbayram, a pioneer of Anatolian rock, dies at 75

One of the leading figures in Turkey's Anatolian rock and protest music, Edip Akbayram, has passed away at the age of 75 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in İstanbul.

The artist was hospitalized on Jan 9 due to suspected internal bleeding caused by a fall from his bed. He underwent surgery on Jan 10.

İstanbul Provincial Health Director Assoc. Prof. Abdullah Emre Güner announced Akbayram's death late yesterday.

A key figure in Anatolian rock and protest music, Akbayram stood out from the 1970s onward with songs addressing social issues. He created a unique style by blending folk music with rock and Western musical elements.

The artist achieved great success with songs like "Aldırma Gönül" and "Eşkıya Dünyaya Hükümdar Olmaz," earning Altın Plak (Golden Vinyl) awards for these works.

In 1972, he won the Altın Mikrofon music competition with his song "Kükredi Çimenler," gaining widespread recognition. He interpreted works by folk poets such as Aşık Mahzuni Şerif, Pir Sultan Abdal, and Karacaoğlan.

Having won over 250 awards throughout his career, he founded Dostlar Orkestrası in 1974.

Edip Akbayram & Dostlar

With his music shaped by the political climate of the 1970s, Akbayram became an artist embraced by leftist circles. In 1979, he married Ayten Hanım (Akbayram), and they had two children, Ozan and Türkü.

Following the 1980 military coup, Akbayram was among the artists whose music was restricted. Between 1981 and 1988, his compositions were banned from being played on the state broadcaster TRT. One of his most well-known songs was "Bekle Bizi İstanbul," adapted from a poem by Vedat Türkali.

From the 1990s onward, he resumed his career and continued to influence audiences with songs like "Güzel Günler Göreceğiz."

In recent years, he maintained this stance and continued to take a critical position. During the 2023 Turkish general elections, he expressed his opposition to the "one-man" rule and supported the opposition alliance. He consistently spoke out against pressure on artists and stood in solidarity with dissident figures.

He voiced support for those imprisoned in the Gezi Trial, calling for justice, and remained committed to workers' rights on significant days like May 1.

When he received the Friendship Award on the 56th anniversary of the death of poet Nâzım Hikmet Ran, he responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remark calling dissident artists "fake artists."

"They call us fake. I sat at home and took stock: in my 50-year artistic career, I’ve seen 10-12 presidents, 8-10 prime ministers, and countless ministers come and go. The so-called 'artist drafts' are those who refuse to bow down and pursue the truth. I consider this an honor," he said in an interview with T24.

Akbayram in the 1970s.

In a 1995 interview with Express magazine, Akbayram reflected on his rendition of Can Yücel's poem "Bizim Deniz," written for Deniz Gezmiş, a socialist revolutionary executed after the 1970 military intervention, and shared his thoughts on the political climate: "March 12 [1970 military intervention] was a period that subjected our youth, thoughts, books, intellectuals, and, most importantly, our democracy to torture under military rule. The people suppressed by Mar 12 and Sep 12 have yet to fully reclaim their identity and individuality. Young people were lined up like laundry on a clothesline.

Can Baba, with his poet's sensitivity, wrote Mare Nostrum (Bizim Deniz) for Deniz Gezmiş and his friends. This meaningful and honorable poem was beautifully composed by dear Mazlum Çimen, the son of Nesimi Çimen, who was burned alive in Sivas. It was up to me to interpret it.

In the music video, the little boy represents the innocence of Deniz's childhood. The child who played young Deniz Gezmiş is the grandson of Nesimi Çimen, whom I remember with respect. The poem has Deniz Gezmiş’s eyes in it, as well as footage from the protests of the '68 generation. But we couldn't fully express everything we wanted to. When you present something too sharp, society reacts.

I don't know how much it will reach the people. TRT doesn’t air it anyway. Private TV channels are capitalist institutions, as you know. So, we thought we shouldn't make it too sharp but rather deliver our message gradually."

Born on Dec 29, 1950, in Antep, Akbayram passed away on Mar 2, 2025 at around 7.30 pm at the University of Health Sciences Haydarpaşa Numune Training and Research Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Most well-known albums

Edip Akbayram (1974)

Nice Yıllara Gülüm (1982)

Aldırma Gönül (1984)

Dün ve Bugün (1998)

Senden Haber Yok (2008)

