Edcuation expenses rose by 69% in 2022, shows TurkStat data

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has released the education expenditure statistics for the year 2022.

According to the statistics, education expenditures in 2022 increased by 69.3% compared to 2021.

In 2021, these expenditures amounted to 344 billion 341 million liras, while in 2022, they reached 587 billion 438 million liras. (1 US dollar = 29.82 Turkish liras)

The education levels that saw the most significant increase in spending in 2022 were preschool, with a growth of 113.8%, and higher education, with a growth of 74.1%.

According to TurkStat, 79.1% of last year's education expenditures were financed by the government, while household expenditures accounted for 10%.

Within the government-funded education expenditures, 35.1% was allocated to higher education, and 21.7% to secondary education. Private educational institutions spent 44.6% on higher education and 31% on secondary education.

The per-student education expenditure increased from 15,622 liras in 2021 to 25,143 liras in 2022. Evaluating based on education levels, the highest per-student expenditure in 2022 was for higher education, amounting to 50,236 liras.

In terms of the ratio of education expenditures to the gross domestic product (GDP) in Turkey, it decreased from 4.8% in 2021 to 3.9% in 2022.

The government's share of education spending within the GDP was 3.5% in 2021, which decreased to 3.1% last year. (RT/VK)