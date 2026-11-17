The ECtHR's Second Section issued its judgment today in Atalay's application concerning his continued imprisonment following his election as a member of parliament.

Atalay was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Gezi Park trial.

The court ruled that Turkey must immediately release Atalay and take the necessary steps to allow him to fulfill his duties as a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

It also called on Turkey to adopt general measures to ensure that Constitutional Court (AYM) rulings are fully implemented and to prevent similar violations in the future.

On Oct 25, 2023, the AYM ruled that Atalay's rights to be elected and engage in political activity, as well as his right to liberty and security, had been violated.

The ECtHR also found that Atalay's continued detention was intended to silence him and suppress pluralism.

Four separate rights violations

The ECtHR found four violations of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and its protocols.

The court ruled that Turkey had violated Article 5 § 1, concerning the right to liberty and security; Article 5 § 4, concerning judicial review of detention; Article 18, prohibiting restrictions on rights for purposes other than those prescribed; and Article 3 of Protocol No. 1, guaranteeing the right to free elections.

The court concluded that Atalay's continued imprisonment after his election to parliament on May 14, 2023, was unlawful.

It also found that the failure to implement the AYM's rulings had prevented effective judicial review capable of ending his unlawful detention.

According to the judgment, preventing Atalay from serving in parliament and terminating his parliamentary mandate interfered with both his right to be elected and the will of voters.

The ECtHR further concluded that his continued detention pursued the ulterior purpose of silencing him and suppressing political pluralism.

The findings were adopted by a majority.

ECtHR judge Saadet Yüksel dissented in part. She agreed that the failure to implement the AYM's rulings violated Article 5 § 4 but disagreed with the other findings of violations.

Atalay's application concerned his imprisonment after his election to parliament and the failure to implement the AYM's rulings.

Accordingly, the ECtHR limited its examination to those issues and did not assess the underlying Gezi Park proceedings.

Turkey required to restore Atalay's rights

Given the nature of the violations, the ECtHR ordered Turkey to take all necessary measures to end Atalay's detention, secure his immediate release and enable him to take his seat in parliament and perform his parliamentary duties.

The court emphasized that the failure to implement Constitutional Court rulings endangered the rule of law and the constitutional order.

It therefore required Turkey to adopt all appropriate general measures to ensure full compliance with AYM rulings and prevent similar violations from recurring.

The ECtHR also ordered Turkey to pay Atalay 32,500 euros in compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The amount must be paid within three months of the judgment becoming final.

"ECtHR judgments are binding"

Speaking to bianet, Atalay's lawyer Fikret İlkiz said the most significant aspect of the judgment was the finding of a violation of Article 18 of the ECHR.

İlkiz also commented on the ECtHR's emphasis that, under Article 153 of Turkey's Constitution, AYM rulings are binding on all judicial authorities.

"They have expressed the reality of life," he said.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.