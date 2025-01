An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck northwestern Turkey’s Bursa province today, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The tremor occurred at 1.43 pm local time (GMT+3) and was centered in the Nilüfer district at a depth of 9.74 kilometers.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) also measured the earthquake at 4.1 magnitude, noting that it was also in İstanbul.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been shared by authorities.

EMSC

(VK)