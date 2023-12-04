TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 4 December 2023 11:57
 ~ Modified On: 4 December 2023 12:06
1 min Read

Earthquake strikes in the Sea of Marmara

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.1 and 4.5 occurred in Gemlik Gulf, in the Sea of Marmara.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/04/marmara-denizinde-deprem.jpg

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the Sea of Marmara, specifically in the Gemlik Gulf (off the coast of Bursa, Mudanya) at 10:42.

Shortly afterward, they reported another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5.

AFAD stated, "At the moment, there is no adverse situation following the earthquakes. Field scanning activities are ongoing."

The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute also announced the magnitude of the earthquake as 5.1. (AS/PE)

Back to Top