Earthquake strikes in the Sea of Marmara

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has announced that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the Sea of Marmara, specifically in the Gemlik Gulf (off the coast of Bursa, Mudanya) at 10:42.

Shortly afterward, they reported another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5.

AFAD stated, "At the moment, there is no adverse situation following the earthquakes. Field scanning activities are ongoing."

The Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute also announced the magnitude of the earthquake as 5.1. (AS/PE)