E. Coli detected in Hatay water samples

Despite eight months passing since the February 6 earthquakes, problems persist regarding the access to sufficient and clean drinking water for earthquake victims in Hatay, as stated in a recent report published by the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Hatay Medical Chamber, and the Health and Social Service Workers' Union (SES) Hatay Branch.

The report presents findings and recommendations from fieldwork conducted on September 11-12-13 regarding drinking and utility water in Antakya, Defne, Samandağ, Kırıkhan, İskenderun, and Reyhanlı, the districts most affected by the earthquakes.

As part of the fieldwork, water samples were collected from the known network pipelines and reservoirs in these regions, and the samples were analyzed in a specialized laboratory. The analysis, conducted by academics and healthcare professionals experienced in public health, environmental health, and environmental engineering, generally revealed that the water was not potable.

Most of the water samples showed the presence of E. Coli and coliform bacteria, indicating that the water was not suitable for drinking. Only two sampling points met the criteria for potable water.

The report called on provincial and district public health councils to convene and emphasized the need for collective action by professional associations, labor unions, and democratic mass organizations in addition to government agencies to address the issue of clean drinking water. It also highlighted the importance of involving the public in decision-making processes.

Some of the recommendations in the report include:

- Bottled water should continue to be distributed to the public free of charge until the tap water becomes potable.

- Water distributed from containers and tankers should not be used for drinking purposes; only bottled water should be used.

- Conditions for the distribution and storage of bottled water should be improved, and public participation in distribution efforts should be ensured.

- Artesian and well water should be avoided during this period.

- Regular disinfection processes must be carried out by government agencies to ensure the suitability of utility water. (AS/VK)