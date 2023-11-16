Duty court releases TRT's arrested veteran war correspondent

Elif Akkuş, who was suspended after working for 25 years at TRT without any given reason and later arrested on October 20 following a complaint from TRT executives, has been released.

The experienced journalist was released from Sincan Women's Closed Prison, where she had been held following the decision of the Duty Ankara Criminal Court of First Instance.

TRT correspondent Elif Akkuş taken into custody

What happened?

Elif Akkuş, who has been working at TRT for 25 years, was suspended on April 20 without any given reason. After a three-month "temporary removal measure," Akkuş was not allowed into the TRT building. She initiated a legal process by filing a lawsuit with the Ankara 25th Administrative Court regarding the matter.

Upon complaints and criminal reports from TRT Director Mehmet Zahid Sobacı and other TRT executives, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Akkuş.

Akkuş was detained on the allegation that she was one of the news sources for posts made on an anonymous account regarding nepotism within TRT and the misuse of public funds. While in custody, Akkuş fell ill and was taken to the hospital. Subsequently, she was taken to the courthouse from the hospital and was arrested by the judge on charges of "illegally obtaining or disseminating personal data," "blackmail," and "defamation." (HA/PE)