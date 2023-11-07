Drug raids in 30 cities

Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office for Smuggling and Organized Crime Investigation Bureau has initiated an investigation into charges of "establishing, leading, or joining an organization with the intent of committing a crime, engaging in drug trafficking within the scope of the organization's activities, and money laundering resulting from a criminal offense."

Based on evidence obtained from technical and physical surveillance and findings in the MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board) report, arrest warrants have been issued for 476 suspects as part of the investigation.

According to AA's report, the prosecution has determined that around 135 million lira in illegal proceeds were obtained from drug trafficking, based on information from bank account transactions.

As part of the investigation, simultaneous operations were launched in 30 cities this morning by the Narcotics Crimes Department of the Ankara Police Department.

İzmir

Teams from the Izmir Provincial Police Department's Intelligence and Narcotics Crimes Departments were tracking a vehicle yesterday after receiving information about a drug shipment. The vehicle was stopped in Kemalpaşa district, and a search revealed the seizure of 10.62 kilograms of cocaine. The driver, who was taken into custody in connection with the incident, was later arrested by the court following police procedures.

Bingöl

Bingöl Governor Ahmet Hamdi Usta announced that in the operations conducted between October 30 and November 6 in the city, 93.209 kilograms of marijuana and 2.134 kilograms of skunk* were seized.

Van

In a recent operation carried out by the Narcotics Crimes Department in Van, 29.5 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized, and legal action was taken against four suspects.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the number of individuals detained or convicted for drug offenses has increased from 36,000 to 128,000 in the last seven years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the total number of inmates is 341,497. This means that approximately one-third of inmates are incarcerated for drug-related crimes.