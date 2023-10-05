Drug operation in İstanbul: 104 detained

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that an operation was carried out and 3.5 kg of bonzai, various quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, skunk*, narcotic pills, firearms, and cash were seized during the operation this morning in İstanbul.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out in the districts of Kadıköy, Küçükçekmece, Gaziosmanpaşa, Şişli, Sarıyer, Beyoğlu, Esenyurt, Ataşehir, and Ümraniye by the Istanbul Police Department's Narcotics Division.

A total of 104 individuals were detained in the operation.

One third of prisoners in prison for drug offenses

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the number of individuals detained or convicted for drug offenses has increased from 36,000 to 128,000 in the past 7 years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the total number of inmates in prisons is 341,497. This means that approximately one-third of prisoners are incarcerated for drug-related offenses.

*Skunk: Skunk is a narcotic substance derived from the raw material of cannabis sativa through laboratory hybridization with other drugs. It has a 20 times higher addictive potential than marijuana and exerts very severe effects on the brain. Skunk is known to lead to various health issues and can even be fatal.

(AS/PE)