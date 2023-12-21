Drug operation in 47 provinces: 376 detained

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 376 individuals were detained in the Narkogüç-40 Operation, conducted in 47 provinces on suspicion of manufacturing and selling drugs.

Yerlikaya, in a statement on his social media account, noted that the operation involved the participation of 535 teams, 1094 personnel, and 21 detector dogs from the General Directorate of Security Provincial Police Departments Narcotics Crimes Combat Branch Directorates and the Gendarmerie General Command Provincial Gendarmerie Commands. He specified that the operation took place in 47 provinces, including Samsun, Eskişehir, Ankara, İzmir, and Urfa.

One ton 156 kilograms of drugs

Yerlikaya provided information that during the operations, 1 ton 156 kilograms of drugs and 14 million 200 thousand drug pills were seized, and he announced the detention of 376 individuals.

Three leaders of criminal organizations detained in Turkey

Operation against 39 organized crime organizations in 37 provinces

Wanted with a Red Notice for drug charges, Monaghan captured in İstanbul

According to statements from the Ministry of Interior, the number of individuals arrested or convicted for drug offenses has risen from 36,000 to 128,000 in the last 7 years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the total number of prisoners is 341,497. This means that approximately one-third of prisoners are incarcerated for drug offenses. (AS/PE)