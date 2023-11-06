'Drone targeting US base came from Iraq, not Turkey'

The umbrella organization for Iran-backed groups in Iraq, known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," continues to target US bases in the region.

The organization announced that it had targeted the US base in Tal Baydar, located to the west of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, using a kamikaze drone.

In a statement shared on social media accounts affiliated with the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," it was stated, "Our mujahideen targeted and directly hit the American occupation base Tel Baydar, west of the city of Haseke in Syria, with drones."

US announces to have downed a Turkish drone in Northeast Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claimed in an Arabic report that US forces had downed a Turkish UCAV in Rojava.

SOHR initially shared photos through its account and website after reporting the downing of the SİHA.

However, shortly thereafter, SOHR deleted the report and stated that the drone targeting the US base in Tal Baydar came from Iraq.

On October 5, US forces had also downed a Turkish UCAV. (VC/VK)