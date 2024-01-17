Driver of armored vehicle crushing and killing 7-year-old Miraç Miroğlu acquitted

The police officer responsible for the death of 7-year-old Miraç Miroğlu in Şırnak due to an armored vehicle collision has been acquitted.

The 7th hearing of the trial opened against the police officer, who hit 7-year-old Miraç Miroğlu with an armored vehicle while riding a bicycle in Turgut Özal neighborhood of İdil district in Şırnak on September 3, 2021, leading to his death, on charges of 'causing death with discretion,' was held at İdil Criminal Court yesterday (January 16).

In its indictment, the prosecution included statements asserting that, according to the Forensic Medicine Institute report, the vehicle was moving slowly, and Miraç Miroğlu was at fault, while the accused police officer, Metin K., was found faultless, although no speed determination was made. After the inclusion of the report in the case file, the trial continued with the defense.

The accused police officer requested his acquittal based on the report. The court rejected the lawyers' requests and ruled for the acquittal of the accused police officer.

"Perpetrators who hold the power of public authority"

On the other hand, the Diyarbakır Bar Association Children's Rights Center, in its statement following the decision, said:

"In the case where the perpetrator of 7-year-old Miraç Miroğlu, who was killed as a result of being hit by an armored vehicle while riding a bicycle in the İdil district of Şırnak province, was judged, the perpetrator has been protected with an armour of impunity, and an acquittal decision has been made.

"Nevertheless, the report concludes that, based on the conditions of the scene at the time of the incident, the armored vehicle was not fast, and the perpetrator is faultless.

"The rejection of our requests for reconnaissance and speed determination, and the acquittal based on a poorly prepared report, once again demonstrates the judiciary's determination to protect the perpetrators who hold the power of public authority.

"We announce to the public that we will continue to fight against the impunity policy aimed at legitimizing any violation committed by the perpetrators who hold public authority in the region and remain vigilant in following the legal process." (AÖ/PE)