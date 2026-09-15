TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
DP: Date Published: 15.09.2026 23:52 15 September 2026 23:52
 ~  MO: Modified On: 16.09.2026 00:17 16 September 2026 00:17
Read Read:  1 minute

Dozens detained outside İstanbul Courthouse while protesting LGBTI+ arrests

Two reporters were among the detained as a crowd protested the Sep 13 anti-LGBTI+ raids.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Dozens detained outside İstanbul Courthouse while protesting LGBTI+ arrests
Photos: İrfan Kovankaya
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

Police detained dozens of people outside the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan today during a protest against recent operations targeting the LGBTI+ community.

After a crowd including LGBTI+ activists, feminists, leftist groups, and union members gathered outside the courthouse, the police surrounded them and some journalists covering the protest.

Enlarge Image

Officers first removed most of the journalists from the area and then began the crackdown just as the group was reading out a statement denouncing the operation.

Still, at leat two journalists, BirGün reporter Sarya Toprak and ARD reporter Şener Arzak, were taken into custodu during the altercation.

Enlarge Image

The Human Rights Association (İHD) said police initially surrounded the group without issuing an order to disperse.

"They ordered the group to disperse when they were encircled without opening any corridor that would allow them to leave," it  said. "Detaining people with their hands cuffed behind their backs, which is a form of torture, is unacceptable."

Video shows the moments of police warning the encircled group to disperse:

Enlarge Image

The protest followed sweeping operations carried out in 15 provinces on Sep 13. More than 100 people were detained, while offices of LGBTI+ rights organizations and gay bars were raided.

Those detained face allegations including obscenity, prostitution-related offenses and drug-related crimes. The obscenity allegation at the center of the investigation reflects a broad interpretation that treats statements about LGBTI+ rights as obscene, rather than limiting the offense to sexually explicit content.

Enlarge Image
Enlarge Image

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
lgbti+s
related news
Lawyer says private messages cited as 'obscenity' evidence against detained LGBTI+s
15 September 2026
/haber/lawyer-says-private-messages-cited-as-obscenity-evidence-against-detained-lgbti-s-323477
'This operation declares that the Turkish state considers LGBTI+s criminals for simply existing'
14 September 2026
/haber/this-operation-declares-that-the-turkish-state-considers-lgbti-s-criminals-for-simply-existing-323454
Police raids, online censorship target Turkey’s LGBTI+ community in new crackdown
13 September 2026
/haber/police-raids-online-censorship-target-turkeys-lgbti-community-in-new-crackdown-323417
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Lawyer says private messages cited as 'obscenity' evidence against detained LGBTI+s
15 September 2026
/haber/lawyer-says-private-messages-cited-as-obscenity-evidence-against-detained-lgbti-s-323477
'This operation declares that the Turkish state considers LGBTI+s criminals for simply existing'
14 September 2026
/haber/this-operation-declares-that-the-turkish-state-considers-lgbti-s-criminals-for-simply-existing-323454
Police raids, online censorship target Turkey’s LGBTI+ community in new crackdown
13 September 2026
/haber/police-raids-online-censorship-target-turkeys-lgbti-community-in-new-crackdown-323417
Back to Top