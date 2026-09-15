Dozens detained outside İstanbul Courthouse while protesting LGBTI+ arrests

Police detained dozens of people outside the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan today during a protest against recent operations targeting the LGBTI+ community.

After a crowd including LGBTI+ activists, feminists, leftist groups, and union members gathered outside the courthouse, the police surrounded them and some journalists covering the protest.

Officers first removed most of the journalists from the area and then began the crackdown just as the group was reading out a statement denouncing the operation. Still, at leat two journalists, BirGün reporter Sarya Toprak and ARD reporter Şener Arzak, were taken into custodu during the altercation.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) said police initially surrounded the group without issuing an order to disperse. "They ordered the group to disperse when they were encircled without opening any corridor that would allow them to leave," it said. "Detaining people with their hands cuffed behind their backs, which is a form of torture, is unacceptable." Video shows the moments of police warning the encircled group to disperse: CANLI || İstanbul Adliyesi önünde basın açıklaması yapmak isteyen kadınlar gözaltına alınıyor https://t.co/LXGqO41j9t — bianet (@bianet_org) September 15, 2026