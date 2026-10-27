Dozens detained in raids across Turkey over alleged links to Poland Starlink sabotage

Police detained 85 suspects this morning in coordinated raids across 30 provinces as part of an investigation into a criminal organization allegedly linked to three Turkish nationals arrested over sabotage at a Starlink ground station in Poland. Thirty-five of those detained were minors.

The İstanbul-based operation targeted a criminal organization known as the "Daltons," which is active in Turkey and abroad, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

The group was connected to the investigation into a Sep 23 fire at a Starlink ground station near Warsaw.

The facility is known to be actively used in the war in Ukraine and is a major asset for Ukrainian forces against Russia.

The Daltons are among several criminal groups that have emerged in Turkey in recent years and are commonly described as “new-generation criminal organizations.”

These groups, some of which use names drawn from cartoons such as the Daltons and the Caspers, make extensive use of social media to promote themselves and recruit new members.

Such groups' activities have also expanded beyond Turkey into Europe. The alleged leader of the Daltons is wanted under an Interpol Red Notice.

The Starlink facility fire

A fire broke out at the Starlink ground facility in Wola Krobowska on the evening of Sep 23, damaging its electrical system and backup generator.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said the incident was an act of sabotage intended to disrupt internet access for several institutions, including the Ukrainian military. The station resumed normal operations the following day. Authorities did not disclose whether the fire caused any disruption to communications in Ukraine.

As part of the investigation, two Turkish nationals suspected of setting the fire were detained in Germany and another was arrested in Poland.

Polish authorities alleged that the attack was carried out at the direction of Russian intelligence. Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister responsible for intelligence services, described the incident as part of what he called Russia’s “hybrid war” against European countries.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that it has been involved in sabotage operations in Europe. (VK)