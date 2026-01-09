Dozens detained in İstanbul protest against Aleppo clashes

Pro-Kurdish groups which gathered under the banner of Democratic Institutions Platform held a protest yesterday in Şişhane Square in İstanbul's Beyoğlu district to denounce attacks by the Damascus administration on the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in Syria's Aleppo.

As the group chanted slogans against the attacks, police intervened after participants shouted "Biji Serok Apo" in reference to Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). "Illegal slogans are being chanted, end this immediately; this is a warning," police stated before moving in. At least 50 people were detained during the altercation.

The clashes began on Jan 6 when Syrian interim government forces launched attacks targeting the two Kurdish-populated neighborhoods with the stated goal of driving out Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members. However, the SDF, which controls the eastern parts of the country, denied having any military presence in Aleppo. In early April, Damascus and the SDF agreed to the transfer of SDF fighters to areas controlled by the Kurdish-led autonomous administration while its police force, the Asayish, remained in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh.

The Damascus administration declared a ceasefire early today following days of clashes which left more than 20 people killed.

'Continunation of the attacks on Alawites and Druze'

Before the police intervention, a statement was read out during the protest, which summarized the situation in Aleppo:

It is highly significant that these attacks took place at a time when the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with the Syrian army and searches for a political solution were being discussed. This shows that the events were consciously provoked by anti-solution circles aiming to sabotage the possibility of a resolution. These attacks targeting Kurds undermine not only today but also the grounds for potential political compromise regarding the future of Syria.

It is clear that these attacks will also negatively impact the ongoing Peace and Democratic Society process in Turkey. This hostile attitude toward Rojava aims to weaken the SDF’s efforts for integration and a solution, and to sabotage the possibility of regional peace. Anti-solution forces want to stifle the possibility of a democratic and peaceful future among peoples by deepening the war.

Furthermore, we emphasize that these attacks on Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh are a continuation of previous attacks on Druze in Suwayda and Alawite settlements. These attacks are the product of a dark mindset targeting Syria’s multi-identity and multi-faith social fabric, aiming to make peoples enemies of one another. The Kurdish people and the Syrian Democratic Forces, who put up a historic resistance against ISIS gangs, are the only guarantee of peace, democracy, and freedoms in the Middle East. This truth, known and accepted by the whole world, is being suppressed by local and regional forces that see their future in HTS gangs and try to protect their interests through HTS.

It is obvious that the relationship Turkey has established with HTS and its leader is effective in the attacks taking place today. We all know very well that this relationship and dialogue provide no future for Syria and the peoples of Syria. Blocking all dialogue and diplomacy initiatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which have gained the trust of the people, and portraying them as a threat is nothing more than an insistence on war and monism. The issue is that the old no longer works, and renewal, change, and transformation are inevitable. The name of the new is freedom, equality, and democracy.

Protecting Rojava is protecting humanity. The Kurdish people are not alone, vulnerable, or scattered in the face of these attacks. With the historical will and dignity demonstrated by the Kobane resistance, we are determined to protect the gains of Rojava and the rights of the peoples of Syria. We stand by the Autonomous Administration and the common will of the peoples to live together. The Kurdish people will stand against such attacks with an organized spirit of national and democratic unity, based on their right to legitimate resistance. No power has succeeded in taking our people captive, and none will.

We call on international powers, the United Nations, and all relevant actors to stop being spectators. Responsibility must be taken immediately to protect civilians, attacks must stop urgently, and the aggressor forces must be clearly exposed. Silence is being a partner to this crime.

This is our open call to the world public, friends of the Kurdish people, and forces of democracy: Do not leave the Kurdish people alone. Increase solidarity with the people resisting in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh. If what is happening in Aleppo today is not stopped, the way will be paved for much greater destruction and irreversible ruptures tomorrow. (EMK/VK)