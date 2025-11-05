Dozens detained across Turkey in occult fraud investigation

Police detained 62 people yesterday in a countrywide operation centered in İstanbul, targeting suspects accused of profiting from online services such as fortune telling, spell casting, and amulet preparation, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Authorities said the suspects exploited “religious and spiritual beliefs” to solicit money through digital platforms.

The suspects allegedly contacted individuals through websites and social media accounts, offering various occult services in exchange for payment. Investigators found that after initial contact, they continued to demand money by using the customers’ personal information to exert pressure and threats.

Searches conducted at the homes of the suspects resulted in the seizure of two credit card terminals, 62 mobile phones, 73 SIM cards, three laptops, and various other digital devices.

The detainees were taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate for questioning. (TY/VK)