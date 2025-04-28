Doctors report 'declining neurological function' for Sırrı Süreyya Önder

Doctors treating Sırrı Süreyya Önder, deputy speaker of the parliament and a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, have reported that his neurological condition is deteriorating.

Önder suffered cardiac arrest due to torn aorta at his home in İstanbul on the night of Apr 15 and has been receiving intensive care at Florence Nightingale Hospital in Şişli district since then.

After nearly two weeks of treatment, Önder's life-threatening condition is now progressively worsening, said Prof. Çavlan Çiftçi, head of the hospital, during a press briefing today.

"We have reached another breaking point. Our patient's neurological reflexes related to the brain have decreased and brain edema continues," she remarked.

Neurologist Prof. Yasef Özsarfati also acknowledged a "clear neurological decline" compared to early days.

'We can't say anything definitive'

Prof. Ertan Sağbaş, who led Önder’s emergency surgery, explained that the neurological condition has begun to affect lung function, causing pulmonary edema.

"Although the lungs are affected, the ECMO machine is fully supporting both heart and lung function," he said, adding that Önder has currently no problem with circulation or oxygenation.

However, he said, "We cannot say anything definitive about his neurological, cardiac, or pulmonary condition. We look at momentary data and organize the treatment."

"One of our biggest fears is infection, we have protected him so well so far," Sağbaş added.

He also noted that Önder has not been given any sedatives for eight days. "There has been no sign of awakening, and no improvement in reflexes. We are still trying to achieve a miracle," Sağbaş said.

Earlier in the morning, the hospital issued a written statement confirming that Önder's neurological condition has continued to worsen despite maintaining hemodynamic stability with ECMO and inotropic support.

(RT/VK)